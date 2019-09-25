Gateway Kids SF Books
What were the kids’ books that got you into Science Fiction? At Aurealis, we’ve done a quick survey and here’s a decade by decade breakdown of some of the most influential kids SF books.
- 1950s: any of Robert A Heinlein’s ‘juveniles’. Maybe some of the first real YA books.
- 1960s: Andre Norton was one of the strongest voices writing SF for young readers in the 1960s. Hugely influential.
- 1970s: John Christopher’s ‘Tripod’ trilogy converted a whole generation to SF.
- 1980s: Space Demons was read by just about all teens in Australia and was an introduction to proto-cyberpunk.