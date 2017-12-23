Aurealis seeking a new Reviews Editor

Do you want to join the team at Australia’s premiere fantasy and science fiction magazine? Here’s your chance!

We are looking for expressions of interest for the role of Aurealis Reviews Editor to coordinate our team of reviewers.

Overview of responsibilities:

Select books for review sent by publishers.

Source books for review: research new and upcoming releases, then contact publishers to request review copies.

Distribute books among the magazine’s reviewers.

Set and follow up on deadlines. Aurealis produces ten issues per year, from February to November. Aim for at least five reviews per issue, which must be sent to the magazine editors by the end of the previous month (i.e. have all the June reviews ready by late May, etc.).

Edit the reviews for publication each month.

Once an issue has been published, email a free copy of the Aurealis issue to each publisher who has had a book reviewed.

Compile a list of reviewers’ picks for the final issue each year.

We have clear guidelines, templates, contact lists and procedures to follow. There will be a handover period during January with the current Reviews Editor. The reviews for the first issue for the year in February are already in place, so you will be working on the reviews for the March issue.

You will need to be an Australian resident to perform this role. It’s preferable, but not essential, to be based in Melbourne.

If you’re interested and/or want more information, contact reviews@aurealis.com.au by 8 January 2018.