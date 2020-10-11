Haven’t read Conquist yet?

What if an army of Spanish conquistadors, the most brutally effective conquerors in history, found their way into a truly new world beyond the New World of the Americas? Conquist tells the story of Captain Cristóbal de Varga whose drive for glory and power leads him to a place from which he can’t escape and a people he can’t conquer. Caught in a war between two eternal enemies that seem at first to be angels and demons, he must choose sides. When he loses everything he holds dear – his command, his Incan princess, his honor, his God – he needs to find a path to redemption by conquering his obsessions.

This time they’ve found a New World that refuses to be conquered.

Finalist, Creative World Awards (2020)

Finalist, Script Summit (2020)

Semifinalist Screencraft Horror Competition (2020)

Finalist Cinequest Film & Creativity Festival (2019)

Finalist Byron Bay Film Festival (2018)

The only way to read Conquist right now is to take out a 2020 Aurealis subscription by 30 November 2020.