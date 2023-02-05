Non Fiction needed!

Dear Aurealis Contributors (past and present)

Thank you to those who contributed non-fiction for Aurealis in 2022 and earlier.It’s time to look to 2023 – Issues 157-166. So I’d like to formally call for non-fiction submissions for 2023 and hope you will continue to write for Aurealis.Let me know if you’ve got any ideas you’d like to pitch. If you know of any fellow writers who may like to contribute non-fiction to Aurealis, I’d love to hear from them.We already have Gillian Polack continuing to write for Aurealis about early Australian SF, Lynne Green is covering pioneering female SF writers and Amy Laurens is going to dissect Discworld.

So, if you’ve got an idea for an article or even a series of articles, I’d love to hear from you.

Cheers Terry Wood Non-fiction Co-ordinator

Associate Editor, Aurealis