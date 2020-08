The past might be a foreign country, but there are plenty of excellent Spec Fic reads to be found there, and aren’t good reads what we all need in these difficult times? Try these, and tell us what you think.

: Cat’s Cradle by Kurt Vonnegut (1963) funny, thoughtful, scary. Underrated : Speed of Dark by Elizabeth Moon (2002) poignant, touching, powerful.

: Speed of Dark by Elizabeth Moon (2002) poignant, touching, powerful. Forgotten: And Disregards the Rest by Paul Voermans (1993) quirky, weird, deep.