Here are some more Aurealis reading suggestions, goodies from the past, perfect for pandemic reading – or re-reading. Some of these might take some finding, but they’re well worth it.

Overlooked: Wormwood by Terry Dowling (1991). Entertaining, Enthralling, Dowlingesqe.

Underrated: Deryni Rising, by Katherine Kurtz (1970). Thoughtful, deliberate, intricate.

Forgotten: The Sea and Summer by George Turner (1987). Prescient, incisive, Australian.