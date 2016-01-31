Changes to Aurealis Submission Guidelines

Check out the changes to the Aurealis submission guidelines. The two main changes are:
- We’re now open to submissions in English from anywhere in the multiverse.
- We now have two reading periods: 1 February—31 May and 1 August—31 October.
Some of the things that haven’t changed:
- We’re still looking for science fiction, fantasy or horror short stories between 2000 and 8000 words.
- Subscribers are still fast-tracked through the assessment process.
- We still don’t publish reprints, poetry or novel extracts, and we don’t serialise longer works.