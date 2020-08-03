Overlooked, Underrated, Forgotten 3

Imposing Aurealis HQ is in Melbourne, Victoria, and we’re in full-on lockdown now, so quality reading is more important than ever. Here’s our next instalment in trawling the past to bring you books that you may have overlooked, others may have underrated, and we all may have forgotten.

Overlooked: The Luck of Brin’s Five, by Cherry Wilder (1977). Rich, detailed, knotty.

Underrated: Alamut by Vladimir Bartol, (1938 in Slovenian; 2004 in English). Unsettling, mesmerising, profound

Forgotten: Winter’s Tale, by Mark Helprin (1983). Inventive, imaginative thoughtful.