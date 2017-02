Issue #83 of Aurealis is out now, abounding with Brave New Worlds!

Tracy Washington’s genre-bending Unicorn on Mars both intrigues and disturbs, while Chris Large writes of noir murderous jaunts in Perfect Kills. Issue #83 also includes a breakdown of some of the traps and conveniences of time-travel fiction, a whimsical bio of Pamela Juice, and an interview with Peter F. Hamilton.

Buy the new issue of Aurealis now.